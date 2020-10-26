John Harbaugh Has Simple Comment On Dez Bryant Speculation

Dez Bryant has been out of football since suffering an Achilles tear with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. But he may be getting another chance with the Baltimore Ravens – if he impresses head coach John Harbaugh.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh was asked to address reports that Bryant is joining the Ravens for a tryout. In fairly typical Harbaugh fashion, he stated that if the team signs the former All-Pro wideout, he’ll talk about it then.

“If we sign him, we’ll make that announcement when it happens and just kind of go from there,” Harbaugh said. Per ProFootballTalk, that could be soon though.

Bryant is set to undergo a tryout, after which he will take a physical and likely get a spot on the Ravens practice squad. While he wouldn’t be a part of the normal roster, he’d only be a few Ravens injuries or bad games away from being elevated if he gets there.

Harbaugh on Dez Bryant: "If we sign him, we'll make that announcement when it happens and just kind of go from there." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 26, 2020

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2017, his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in all 16 games that season, but had one of his least productive years.

Bryant was released the following April, ending an eight-year run with Dallas that included three Pro Bowls, one All-Pro selection and multiple receiving records set.

Will Dez Bryant sign with the Baltimore Ravens? Will he play for them – or anyone else – in 2020?