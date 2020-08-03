John Harbaugh Shares What Lamar Jackson Told Him Before Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson apparently wasn’t in the best of moods when he accepted his 2019 NFL MVP award before the Super Bowl in Miami this past February.

Speaking to NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King, Jackson revealed that he really didn’t want to be there. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was still feeling bad about his team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

“I’d rather have made the speech on video,” Jackson told King at training camp. “Like, ‘Sorry I couldn’t be there.’ But, I had to be there. I really didn’t want to be on that stage.”

Jackson has had tremendous success through his first two NFL seasons, but that success has yet to translate into postseason wins. The Ravens are 0-2 in the playoffs with Jackson behind center. Baltimore’s quarterback is determined to change that in 2020.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed what Jackson told him before the Super Bowl in Miami last season.

“Lamar, he enjoyed (the MVP ceremony) and it did mean something to him, and I think to his teammates. He said that. But he even said to me, ‘Coach, coach, we gotta be playing. We gotta be playing in this game. We should be playing in this game.’

“That’s all he carries around with him, 24/7. Of course, as a head coach, I love it.”

The Ravens will be among the favorites to make the Super Bowl this season. Baltimore and Kansas City are the two clear favorites in the AFC – and maybe the entire league.

Jackson and Co. are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.