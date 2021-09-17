No team has been hit harder with injuries so far this season than the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh has seen enough.

Harbaugh met with reporters on Friday and made a shocking announcement. The Ravens head coach said he will not comment on injuries the rest of this season.

“My thoughts are I’m not going to make any comments on injuries for rest of the season,” Harbaugh said when asked about Ronnie Stanley’s availability, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Fantasy Football owners won’t be happy, but it’s no surprise that John Harbaugh doesn’t want to discuss injuries any more, though he’s obviously bound by NFL rules in terms of reporting injuries. We don’t blame him for being frustrated after what’s gone down in Baltimore in regards to injuries already this year.

John Harbaugh has every right to be upset. The Ravens’ injury list is ridiculous at this point.

Baltimore added starting guard Tyre Phillips to the injured reserve list earlier this week. He’s the eighth player and sixth starter that the Ravens have placed in the IR in just the past three weeks alone, bringing the total to 14 players on the IR overall.

The Ravens’ injury list includes a pair of running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both were expected to be productive contributors for Baltimore’s offense this season. Without them, Harbaugh has turned to Ty Williams and Latavius Murray.

The Ravens began their 2021 season with a crushing loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football to start the week. They have an even tougher test this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

