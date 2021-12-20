John Harbaugh Makes His Feelings On 2-Point Decision Clear

For the second time this season, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made the controversial decision to attempt a two-point conversion in the closing stages on game.

Once again, the plan backfired and resulted in a Ravens loss.

Down by one with 42 seconds left on the clock, Baltimore opted to line up and go for two after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley couldn’t convert his pass attempt, which left the Ravens still trailing by one when an extra point would have tied up the game. Baltimore didn’t get the ball back and lost its third game in a row, 31-30.

Harbaugh, who’s caught flack for his aggressive play-calling in such situations before this season, explained that he thought long and hard on Sunday night about his decision. He recognized that many won’t agree with his decision and that he’ll take any of the criticism doled out, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he thought all night about the decision to go for two points in the final minute. He understands that half the people believe he should have kicked the extra point, and he's OK with the criticism. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 20, 2021

Harbaugh wouldn’t have found himself in as much hot water if he hadn’t already been presented with a similar situation earlier this season. Two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens attempted a two-point conversion in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter and were unsuccessful. Baltimore lost 20-19, in remarkably similar fashion to Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

In both scenarios, Harbaugh had his reasons for leaving his offense on the field after a touchdown. The Ravens roster has been banged up all year, so trying to save his players from taking extra snaps makes sense.

That being said, Baltimore is now 8-6 and two of those losses could’ve gone differently if Harbaugh had played for overtime. Although the aggressive play-calling hasn’t caught up with the Ravens yet, the AFC North club is now teetering near the edge of the playoff picture.

Harbaugh has just three games left to try and get his team into the postseason. Time will tell if he decides to play it safe or keep going for two down the stretch.