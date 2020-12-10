John Harbaugh Has Message For The Media About The Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North matchup on ESPN’s Monday Night Football this week.

Cleveland has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this season. The Browns have one of the best records in the NFL at 9-3 on the year.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has disappointed. The Ravens are 7-5 on the season following Tuesday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Monday night’s game is a massive one, especially for Baltimore, which needs to finish strong in order to secure a playoff berth.

John Harbaugh spoke about the Browns on Thursday afternoon. He told the media that he knew from the start of the season that Cleveland was going to be a good football team, even if the media didn’t agree with him.

“I said after the season opener that they were a good football team and a lot of you just rolled your eyes if I recall,” he said on Thursday.

Harbaugh on Browns: "I said after the season opener that they were a good football team and a lot of you just rolled your eyes if I recall." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 10, 2020

Harbaugh was right.

It remains to be seen just how good the Browns are – can they win a Super Bowl? – but they’re clearly a very good football team.

Cleveland and Baltimore are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.