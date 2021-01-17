John Harbaugh’s Postgame Message To Sean McDermott Revealed

The Buffalo Bills are heading to the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo, the No. 2 seed in the conference, defeated Baltimore in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday evening. The Bills topped the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens, 17-3, in a cold and windy game in the second round of the playoffs.

The Bills are playing as well as any team in the league. Buffalo is led by a fierce passing attack of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The Bills’ defense made several big plays against the Jackson-led offense on Saturday night, including a huge pick-six interception.

Buffalo will now take on either Kansas City or Cleveland in the AFC Championship Game. If it’s the Chiefs, the Bills will play on the road, but if it’s the Browns, the game will take place at home.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a simple postgame message for Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Saturday night.

“Go win the whole thing,” Harbaugh told McDermott.

It seems like there will be a lot of people rooting for the Bills next weekend.

Kansas City and Cleveland, meanwhile, will kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will air on CBS.