John Harbaugh Provides New Update On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has been battling an ankle injury for the past few weeks that’s kept him off the practice field and away from game-action. That was the case this past Sunday when the Ravens had to turn to their third-stringer in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the weekend having come and gone, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh still can’t commit to when Jackson will be back on the practice field.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh was vague when discussing his quarterback’s outlook for this upcoming week of practice. He responded with “we’ll see” when asked about Jackson’s availability over the next few days.

John Harbaugh said "we'll see" when asked about Lamar Jackson's practice availability this week. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 27, 2021

Jackson hasn’t stepped foot on a football field since Dec. 12, when he suffered the ankle injury in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens were hoping to get him back this week, but he wasn’t healthy enough to go when kickoff came around on Sunday.

Baltimore expected to turn to backup Tyler Huntley, who’s impressed in his relief role. However, he tested positive for COVID-19, leaving veteran journeyman Josh Johnson as the Ravens best option at the position.

With a third-string quarterback and a banged-up defense, Baltimore was smashed by Cincinnati on Sunday. Joe Burrow threw for the fourth-most yards in NFL history and the Bengals rolled, 41-21.

The loss dropped the Ravens to 8-7 on the year, making the last two games even more important. If Baltimore wants to make the playoffs, it may need to win out, which will be no easy task against the Rams and the Steelers.

The Ravens chances of winning both games will be even lower if Jackson can’t play. Baltimore will need to hope that something changes over the course of the week in regard to the former MVP’s health, or it may find itself turning to a backup once again in Week 17.