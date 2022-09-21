John Harbaugh Provides Update On Lamar Jackson's Status

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the field on Wednesday with a sleeve on his right throwing arm.

While the sight of Jackson with some extra padding might have caused concern, head coach John Harbaugh says there's nothing to worry about.

"Just a normal course of the season type thing," Harbaugh said about Jackson's sleeve. "He practiced today. He'll be playing on Sunday."

For what it's worth, Lamar himself also indicated he'll be ready to go this weekend.

Jackson is off to a strong start to the season, even with the Ravens' second half collapse in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Through two weeks, Jackson has hit on 64.4% of his passes for 531 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 136 yards and a score.

He and the Ravens will face the 1-1 New England Patriots on the road Sunday afternoon.