John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game.

Making matters worse, as Bass was trotting onto the field to win it for Buffalo, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh were involved in a screaming match on the sideline.

Players and coaches had to intervene and separate the two from getting into it further.

We're not sure what exactly Peters was angry about, but perhaps it was Harbaugh's decision to bypass a field goal on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line on the previous possession.

Lamar Jackson was intercepted in the end zone, setting up the game-winning drive for Josh Allen and the Bills.

The loss dropped Baltimore to 2-2 on the season. We should find out more about what happened between Peters and Harbaugh during the postgame media availability.