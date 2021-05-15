Rashod Bateman is still a few months away from making his debut for the Baltimore Ravens, and yet it sounds like John Harbaugh is already sold on the rookie wideout.

With rookie minicamp officially underway for the Ravens, Harbaugh spoke to the media about the team’s 2021 draft class and what they’ve shown thus far.

Harbaugh couldn’t stop listing what he likes about Bateman, as he revealed that the Minnesota wide receiver has been as good as advertised.

“Impressions are very positive. He’s a no-nonsense guy, has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. He’s everything we thought he would be in terms of the athleticism, the skillset,” Harbaugh said. “That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get. You don’t know until you get them out there, in really the first rookie minicamp. And I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.”

The Ravens struggled to move the ball through the air last season, which is why the front office used a first-round pick on Bateman. During his time at Minnesota, he had 147 career receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta also used a mid-round selection on Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

If the Ravens can find a way to have a balanced attack on offense, there’s no reason why they can’t be a Super Bowl contender.