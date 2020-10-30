New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant had a good first week of practice, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Bryant is back in the NFL. The former Cowboys star receiver has had a long and frustrating journey since last playing in 2017. The adversity and patience became worth it last week.

The Ravens signed Bryant to their practice squad last week. He’ll now have a chance to compete for a spot on the team’s 53 man roster. First, Bryant will have to impress the Baltimore coaching staff. It appears he’s doing just that.

Harbaugh told reporters on Friday Bryant had a “good” first week of practice. The veteran wideout likely won’t suit up this weekend when the Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there’s a good chance we see Bryant take the field in coming weeks.

“I thought he had a good week,” Harbaugh said on Friday, via Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. “He looked good. We had a great talk before practice. He’s excited and he’s going hard. I thought he acquitted himself very well.”

It’s almost hard to believe Dez Bryant could be catching passes from dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson in the next few weeks, but here we are.

The Baltimore Ravens need some help at the receiver position. The unit lacks experience, something Bryant should have no problem providing.

If Bryant continues to make a strong impression in practice, he’ll have a good shot to earn a spot on the Ravens’ active roster.