John Harbaugh Responds To Anonymous Lamar Jackson Quote

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was recently criticized by an anonymous defensive coordinator.

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game,” the coordinator said. “He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t [care] if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback."

On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh commented on that quote from an anonymous defensive coordinator.

"Well, with Lamar, I'd say he's used to it," Harbaugh told reporters. "He's been hearing the same thing since he was probably in junior high. I know he heard it in college, I know he heard it in the draft. I know he hears some of the same people saying the same things they said in the draft, you know? That keeps coming up."

Harbaugh then joked about the recent knocks of his quarterback coming from an anonymous coach.

"I don't know who this guy named anonymous is. I haven't met him yet. I don't even know why we report on what he has to say."

It's evident that Harbaugh didn't want to give this anonymous coach too much attention.

Regardless of what some coaches may think, Jackson is one of the best playmakers in the NFL.

Jackson has been in the league for four years, and yet, he's just 25 years old. There's plenty of time for him to win a Super Bowl.