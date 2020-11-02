John Harbaugh Responds To Hollywood Brown’s Deleted Tweet

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked today about wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s postgame comments from Sunday.

In Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to rival Pittsburgh yesterday, Brown only caught one pass, albeit for a critical three-yard touchdown. After the game, the second-year wideout took to Twitter and expressed his frustration with his lack of usage.

“What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!),” Brown wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

This afternoon, Harbaugh said he addressed the tweet with Brown. The longtime head coach also appeared to have Brown’s back, standing up for the speedy receiver in front of the media.

“He did play the game like a soldier. He was fighting very hard out there,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I promise you we’re trying to use all of our guys. He’s probably a little frustrated. He’s not a selfish guy. I don’t believe he is for one second. If he was, he wouldn’t play as hard as he did or be the good guy that he is around the building.”

More Harbaugh on Brown: "I promise you we're trying to use all of our guys. He's probably a little frustrated. He's not a selfish guy. I don't believe he is for one second. If he was, he wouldn't play as hard as he did or be the good guy that he is around the building." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 2, 2020

As a rookie in 2019, Brown caught 46 passes for 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. Thus far this season, he’s hauled in 27 passes for 379 yards and two scores in seven games.

We’ll see if Brown and the Ravens’ passing game can get going this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.