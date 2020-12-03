John Harbaugh Reveals Dez Bryant’s Mindset Against Cowboys

This weekend’s game will be a big one for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant. It is his first time going against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2010 and went on to spend eight productive seasons with America’s Team. He reached the Pro Bowl three times in that span between 2010-17.

While Bryant has fond memories of his time in Dallas and even wanted to go back to the team after they cut him, there’s probably a piece of him that wants some revenge this week.

If there is though, he’s keeping it concealed, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

“I promise you, if you ask Dez, it’s not about Dez Bryant, per se,” Harbaugh said today, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It’s not about any individual. It’s about the team. It’s about Ravens playing our best football. He’s a part of that, and that’s how he looks at it.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Dez Bryant facing the Cowboys: “I promise you, if you ask Dez, it’s not about Dez Bryant, per se. It’s not about any individual. It’s about the team. It’s about Ravens playing our best football. He’s a part of that, and that’s how he looks at it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2020

Dez has played in three games with the Ravens, registering four receptions for 28 yards in a loss to Tennessee two weeks ago.

He and his teammates will meet the Cowboys at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday night on NFL Network and FOX.