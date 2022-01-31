John Harbaugh Reveals Lamar Jackson Injury News

Tom Brady isn’t the only big name quarterback who won’t be heading to the Pro Bowl this year. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to miss it too, according to his head coach John Harbaugh.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh said that Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise. Harbaugh explained that despite Jackson’s best efforts to work through the injury, it just hasn’t improved.

“I think early on, right away, you hope for the best with a bone bruise,” Harbaugh said. “Those things are really unpredictable. And there was a thought — and even with Lamar, Lamar felt he was going to be back. First week, he thought he had a chance. Second week, he assured me — he said, ‘I’ll be back, I’ll be back.’ He worked really hard at getting back. But it just didn’t really heal.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the injury will linger into the offseason. Harbaugh said that he spoke to Jackson this past weekend and was told the bruise is getting better. Jackson expects to get back to work following the Super Bowl.

“He was still limping even at the end of the season,” Harbaugh said. “I talked to him Saturday and he said he felt great. He said he was really getting better. And he said he felt really confident that he was going to get started. He said he’s starting back to work the day after the Super Bowl. That’s his time frame to get going. He should be healed up by then.”

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's injury: pic.twitter.com/rygnAWtiG0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2022

Lamar Jackson had the longest injury layoff of his career at the end of the 2021 season. He wound up missing five games and put up some of the worst per game averages of his career.

The Ravens were 8-5 when Jackson got injured and lost their last four games, missing the playoffs for the first time since they drafted him in 2018.

Injuries were basically the story of the entire 2021 Ravens season. They lost their top four running backs to injuries before the season even started.

It was a miracle that the Ravens got as far as they did with all of their injuries. But Lamar Jackson’s injury was the straw that broke the camel’s back – and the Ravens’ season.