John Harbaugh Reveals Message To Players After Sunday’s Loss

For the first time all season, the Baltimore Ravens looked human in a stunning loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

With first place in the AFC North on the line, the Ravens couldn’t keep pace with Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in a 41-17 final score. It’s not too often Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense gets outscored by that much.

Per usual, the overreactions to the Ravens’ Week 7 loss have poured in over the past 24 hours. John Harbaugh isn’t buying them. Per usual, he told his players that one game doesn’t define them following their loss to the Bengals.

“We played our worst game of the season, worst game in a long time,” Harbaugh said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Bengals played very well, they were very prepared and played a great game. It’s week to week. A week ago, we’re being crowned the best ever and we’re sitting there saying ‘Whoa, whoa, it’s one week.’ Now you wanna say ‘What’s wrong with the run game, what’s wrong with the pass game, you guys are terrible.’ We’re like ‘Whoa, whoa, it’s one week.’ It’s the same message from us.”

"Whoa, whoa it's one week. It's the same message from us." pic.twitter.com/IqP9RNTYfT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 25, 2021

A loss at this point in the season isn’t the worst thing in the world. It could end up being a wake-up call for a Ravens team capable of winning the entire AFC.

The good news for John Harbaugh and his team is it now knows the Bengals are for real.

The Ravens will take them much more seriously when the play each other again on Dec. 26.