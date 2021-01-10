John Harbaugh Reveals Where This Win Ranks All-Time

The Baltimore Ravens captured their first playoff win in six years on Sunday with a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The win marked the end of a redemption tour for head coach John Harbaugh after three consecutive postseason losses.

Baltimore got the job done thanks to a heroic defensive effort on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale executed a brilliant gameplan and held the Titans to a measly 209 yards of total offense. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry struggled against the Ravens front all day long and ended the game with just 40 rushing yards.

On the other side of the ball, Lamar Jackson led Baltimore’s potent rushing attack. The third-year quarterback scrambled for 136 yards, including an unbelievable 48-yard dash for a touchdown. Jackson ended the game with just 179 yards through the air, but still got the job done, silencing critics who criticized the young quarterback for not having won a postseason game.

But Jackson wasn’t the only one who will fondly remember Sunday’s Ravens’ win. After the game, Harbaugh spoke with the media and talked about how the Wild Card victory is the No. 1 best win of his coaching career.

“Right now, it’s the No. 1 best win,” Harbaugh said per ProFootballTalk. “In perspective, it’s gonna be a Top 5 for sure, but right now for me, it’s the best win ever. Not just because of what was at stake, but because of the guys and what it meant to our team, to our guys. This may be the best win I’ve ever been associated with.”

Harbaugh seemed serious as he answered the question, but most Ravens fans will remember when their franchise head coach led the team to a ring at Super Bowl XLVII. Still, after a few years without a postseason victory, it’s possible that Sunday’s game meant a little bit more.

The Ravens will await the outcome of Sunday’s nightcap to determine next weekend’s opponent. Either way Baltimore will be back on the road, facing off against the Chiefs or the Bills.

Maybe Harbaugh will have a new favorite win by the time the 2020 postseason comes to close.