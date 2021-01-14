John Harbaugh Says Stefon Diggs Is ‘The One That Got Away’

When the Baltimore Ravens take the field this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, one of their priorities will be to slow down Stefon Diggs. The superstar wideout is clearly on John Harbaugh’s radar heading into the AFC Divisional Round.

During his media session this afternoon, Harbaugh called Diggs “the one that got away.” What he means by that is Baltimore still regrets not drafting the Maryland product back in 2015.

“We just missed out on him. We could have drafted him up until that point and we didn’t,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley. “I don’t remember the exact details of it, but that’s one that got away.”

The Ravens weren’t the only team that passed up on Diggs, who fell all the way to the fifth round.

Harbaugh’s respect for Diggs is playing a factor in why he wants his defense to zero in on him. He knows just how dangerous the NFL’s leading receiver can be at any moment.

“All the respect in the world for him as a player. He’s definitely a factor. I don’t want to say ‘public enemy’ but he’s Ravens’ enemy No. 1 right now. He’s a guy we have to keep a good eye on.”

Diggs had a great performance on Wild Card weekend, hauling in six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens are going to try their best to make sure Diggs doesn’t have an encore in store.