John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

A few hours after that announcement was made, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered his thoughts on Jackson's contract situation.

To the surprise of no one, Harbaugh told reporters that he's hopeful the Ravens work something out with Jackson. He then made a strong declaration about his star quarterback.

"Lamar is going to play quarterback here for a long time," Harbaugh said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh knows just how important Jackson is to his team. Losing a player of his caliber would most likely set the franchise back by at least a few years.

The Ravens can't worry about that right now though. Their focus needs to strictly be on the 2022 season.

Jackson and the Ravens will be at MetLife Stadium this Sunday to face the New York Jets.