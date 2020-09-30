John Harbaugh Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts On NFL Mask Rules

NFL coaches have been warned several times this season to wear a face covering during games. That being said, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t so sure that coaches can keep on a mask at all times.

During this past Monday’s game between the Chiefs and Ravens, Harbaugh was seen lowering his mask to yell at an official. The optics aren’t great, but things of this nature happen when coaches are in the heat of the moment.

Harbaugh addressed this situation during his media session on Wednesday. He also shared his thoughts on the NFL’s game-day protocols and why he believes it’s unrealistic for coaches to keep their mask on properly for three hours straight.

“To think in a three-hour heated competitive environment, especially when you’re yelling, that your mask isn’t going to fall down for 5 to 10 seconds – I don’t think anybody could be held to that standard,” Harbaugh said.

The NFL hasn’t fined Harbaugh or the Ravens up to this point, so it appears they’ve let this incident slide. However, he’ll need to be on high alert for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has sent a “strong-worded memo” to coaches regarding its game-day protocols. If coaches continue to disregard the rules, the league could hand out suspensions or even take away draft picks.

Next time Harbaugh wants to get in an official’s face, he should keep his mask on. It’s not only the safe thing to do, it’ll prevent him from getting hit with a $100,000 fine.