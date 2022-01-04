The Spun

John Harbaugh Shares Encouraging Lamar Jackson News

John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson shake hands during Baltimore Ravens game.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has been inactive for the past three weeks due to an ankle sprain. Though the Baltimore Ravens‘ chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim, they’re not giving up on the season yet.

With the playoffs still technically in reach, the Ravens are hopeful that Jackson will return to the field this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status for Week 18. It sounds like the former MVP has a shot to play this Sunday.

“He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” Harbaugh said on Monday, via ProFootballTalk.

If Jackson can’t suit up this weekend, the Ravens will start Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Huntley struggled against the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend, completing 20-of-32 passes for 197 yards with an interception. He did, however, have 54 rushing yards on just six carries.

Obviously, the Ravens are a better team when Jackson is under center. That being said, it’s not worth rushing him back from his ankle injury if he can’t play his usual style of football.

The Ravens should have updates on Jackson throughout this week. His participation in Wednesday’s practice will be telling.

