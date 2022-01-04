John Harbaugh Shares Encouraging Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson has been inactive for the past three weeks due to an ankle sprain. Though the Baltimore Ravens‘ chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim, they’re not giving up on the season yet.

With the playoffs still technically in reach, the Ravens are hopeful that Jackson will return to the field this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status for Week 18. It sounds like the former MVP has a shot to play this Sunday.

“He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” Harbaugh said on Monday, via ProFootballTalk.

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson has a chance to play this week. https://t.co/CK1bNishuE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2022

If Jackson can’t suit up this weekend, the Ravens will start Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Huntley struggled against the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend, completing 20-of-32 passes for 197 yards with an interception. He did, however, have 54 rushing yards on just six carries.

Obviously, the Ravens are a better team when Jackson is under center. That being said, it’s not worth rushing him back from his ankle injury if he can’t play his usual style of football.

The Ravens should have updates on Jackson throughout this week. His participation in Wednesday’s practice will be telling.