John Harbaugh Shares His Reaction To Lamar Jackson’s Flip

When Lamar Jackson waltzed his way into the end-zone for the game-winning touchdown against the Chiefs on Sunday night, he did so in flipping fashion.

Most head coaches would have a problem with Jackson’s celebration. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback put himself at risk of getting injured. John Harbaugh was okay with it.

Harbaugh spoke with reporters on Monday about Jackson’s celebration. In doing so, he revealed he didn’t learn about Jackson’s flip until after the game when his wife told him about it.

“Then I heard his hip hurt, and I’m like, ‘I’m not surprised,'” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens head coach then went on to say that he doesn’t mind if Jackson repeats the celebration in coming weeks as long as he doesn’t fumble the football.

"As long as you hold onto ball," Harbaugh continued.

John Harbaugh didn't see Lamar Jackson flip into the end zone for a TD. Harbaugh heard about it later from his wife. "Then I heard his hip hurt, and I'm like, 'I'm not surprised,'" he said. Is Harbaugh fine with Jackson flipping? "As long as you hold onto ball," he said.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 20, 2021

If you missed Jackson's flip like Harbaugh did, here it is:

Lamar Jackson didn't quite stick the landing on his flip into the end zone 😅 pic.twitter.com/iU1bexPq73
— Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 20, 2021

It wasn’t the most successful flip, but touchdowns aren’t counted by style points.

Lamar Jackson was electric on Sunday night and finally beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It says a lot about the culture John Harbaugh has built in Baltimore.

The Ravens have lost over 10 players to the injured reserve so far this season, including their top two running backs. It didn’t matter on Sunday night. As long as Jackson is healthy, the Ravens are a threat to everyone in the NFL.

And no, Harbaugh isn’t going to stop his players from celebrating touchdowns by flipping into the end-zone.