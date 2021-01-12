John Harbaugh Shares How Ravens Viewed Josh Allen In NFL Draft

The first round of the 2018 NFL Draft featured a handful of quarterbacks, such as Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen. Two of those gunslingers will square off this weekend in the AFC Divisional Round.

Buffalo will host Baltimore with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. It should be a thrilling matchup that features Allen and Jackson.

We all know what Jackson is capable of on any given Sunday, but Allen has been the real game-changer this season. He was sensational in the Bills’ win over the Colts last weekend, as he finished with 324 passing yards, 54 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

With a tough matchup on the schedule for this weekend, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on Allen’s skillset. He also revealed that Baltimore had Allen high on its radar leading up to the 2018 draft.

“I watched him a lot, actually. He’s a guy that most of us here really really liked,” Harbaugh said, via The Baltimore Sun. “Just the arm talent and the athleticism and the strength; he’s a big, strong guy. Then you heard about his story, I really liked his story, what he overcame to get to where he was at; kind of came up the hard road and underestimated road. We always kind of like those kinds of guys, for sure.” Neither the Bills nor Ravens should regret the choices they made in 2018. Allen and Jackson have been outstanding for their respective teams. However, it’s always fun to think about what could’ve been if the Ravens went with Allen instead of Jackson – or vice versa. We’ll see which member of the 2018 draft class can punch their ticket to the AFC Championship this weekend. Kickoff for the Bills-Ravens showdown is this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.