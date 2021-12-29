The Spun

John Harbaugh Shares Lamar Jackson Update For Wednesday’s Practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

After missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be making progress toward returning.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will return to practice today, albeit in a likely limited capacity. Harbaugh had previously been noncommittal about Jackson’s practice availability this week.

Backup Tyler Huntley started in Jackson’s place in Week 15, with journeyman veteran Josh Johnson starting this past Sunday after Huntley tested positive for COVID-19. The Ravens lost both games to the Packers and Bengals.

Before Jackson got hurt, the Ravens had also dropped two games in a row. Their four-game losing streak has resulted in Baltimore going from 8-3 and a potential candidate for homefield advantage to 8-7 and fighting for their playoff lives.

Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday before finishing out the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will have to win both games in order to have a shot at the postseason.

It would obviously help the Ravens if Jackson can start the next two weeks.

