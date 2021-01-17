John Harbaugh Sums Up Saturday Night’s Loss In Buffalo

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday night.

Buffalo, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, took down Baltimore, 17-3, on Saturday evening.

The Ravens had a tough night on offense. Lamar Jackson threw a crushing pick-six interception and missed the fourth quarter in concussion protocol.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh summed up the loss while speaking to reporters.

”It’s a tough loss,” Harbaugh said. ”To get to the AFC Championship Game, you’ve got to play two really great games and things have to bounce your way. That didn’t happen for us today. But I’m proud of the guys, nonetheless. I feel like what we’ve been through as a football team, the road we traveled this year, the challenges that we faced are all well documented. I feel like our guys handled it with toughness and grace. Even today, when we weren’t at our best, we fought. We’ll hold our head high walking out of here and into the offseason.”

Baltimore now goes home early for the third year in a row.

The Bills, meanwhile, are off to the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo will take on either Kansas City or Cleveland next weekend.