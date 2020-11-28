John Harbaugh Sums Up The Ravens’ Mindset Right Now

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the postponement of Thanksgiving night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The decision came after at least 10 players within the Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19. Among the positive tests were quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram.

Despite the organization dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh remains confident about his team’s ability. He thinks Baltimore will be ready to face off against the Steelers.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said in a statement, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.”

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/fhgSS0igjz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 27, 2020

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers,” he continued. “We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Initially, the NFL rescheduled the contest for Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. ET. However, after further positive tests, the league moved it back again – this time to Tuesday night.

As it stands now, the Steelers and Ravens will face off at Heinz Field with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.