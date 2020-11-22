The Spun

Watch: John Harbaugh, Titans Player Had To Be Restrained

A closeup of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans is a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game. It’s expected to be pretty heated.

Sure enough, tempers flared before kickoff.

According to reports, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Tennessee Titans defensive back Malcolm Butler got into a pregame screaming match. Harbaugh and Butler reportedly had to be restrained from each other.

“About 10 minutes before kickoff, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Titans CB Malcom Butler got in a heated shouting match and had to be restrained. It began when the Titans came out of the tunnel and gathered at the Ravens’ logo at midfield,” Ravens reporter Jamison Henley tweeted.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reportedly got involved, pulling his players to the sideline.

“Titans coach Mike Vrabel pulled his players to the sideline and then spoke to Harbaugh, who was still visibly upset when he walked back to his side of the field,” Henley added.

Harbaugh was reportedly upset with the Titans for what they did pregame. Tennessee reportedly ran straight for Baltimore’s midfield logo.

This should be a fun one this afternoon.

The Ravens and the Titans have kicked off in Baltimore. This afternoon’s game is being televised on CBS.


