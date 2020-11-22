Watch: John Harbaugh, Titans Player Had To Be Restrained

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans is a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game. It’s expected to be pretty heated.

Sure enough, tempers flared before kickoff.

According to reports, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Tennessee Titans defensive back Malcolm Butler got into a pregame screaming match. Harbaugh and Butler reportedly had to be restrained from each other.

Malcolm Butler wants a piece of John Harbaugh! #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/j3W5VslbNP — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 22, 2020

“About 10 minutes before kickoff, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Titans CB Malcom Butler got in a heated shouting match and had to be restrained. It began when the Titans came out of the tunnel and gathered at the Ravens’ logo at midfield,” Ravens reporter Jamison Henley tweeted.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reportedly got involved, pulling his players to the sideline.

“Titans coach Mike Vrabel pulled his players to the sideline and then spoke to Harbaugh, who was still visibly upset when he walked back to his side of the field,” Henley added.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel pulled his players to the sideline and then spoke to Harbaugh, who was still visibly upset when he walked back to his side of the field. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 22, 2020

Harbaugh was reportedly upset with the Titans for what they did pregame. Tennessee reportedly ran straight for Baltimore’s midfield logo.

Uh oh. Midfield logo drama here at M&T Bank Stadium. The #Titans came out and went right to midfield on the logo. John Harbaugh came all the way out and took offense. Mike Vrabel and Harbaugh then had a spirited chat. Throw the records out!!! — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 22, 2020

This should be a fun one this afternoon.

The Ravens and the Titans have kicked off in Baltimore. This afternoon’s game is being televised on CBS.