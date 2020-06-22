John Harbaugh Was Asked About Lamar Jackson’s Beach Scare

Earlier this month, video surfaced of 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson taking a tumble over a jet ski during a game of beach football.

Fortunately, Jackson was okay, but the clip probably made a lot of Ravens fans cringe. We’d guess that it definitely didn’t sit right with Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh, who would hate to lose his best player to an avoidable injury.

Whatever Harbaugh said to Jackson in the wake of the accident, he isn’t saying publicly. During a media session this afternoon, Harbaugh was asked if he had any conversation with Jackson about his beach mishap.

“That’s between me and him,” Harbaugh told reporters.

There have been numerous instances of athletes ruining their careers with injuries off the field. New England Patriots running back Robert Edwards suffered a devastating knee injury during a beach football game at the Pro Bowl following the 1998 season and didn’t return to the NFL until 2002.

Meanwhile, former Duke star and Chicago Bulls point guard Jay Williams never played in the NBA following a severe motorcycle crash after his rookie season. There are other examples as well.

Also, we saw the Kansas City Chiefs bar Patrick Mahomes from playing pickup basketball during the 2019 offseason. Might the Ravens go the same route with Jackson and touch football?