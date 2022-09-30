John Harbaugh Was "Astonished" By Tua Tagovailoa Being Allowed To Play

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Coaches and players around the league have been facing questions about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this Friday.

Tagovailoa suffered a frightening injury on Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital shortly after it occurred.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed that he was "astonished" by this horrifying situation.

"I couldn't believe what I saw last night. I couldn't believe what I saw last Sunday," Harbaugh said. "It was astonishing to see. I've been coaching for 40 years now - almost 40 - and I've never seen anything like it before. It's something where I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Harbaugh added that coaches shouldn't put players back on the field "until they’re ready."

It's unclear when Tagovailoa will return to the gridiron. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about potentially placing the lefty gunslinger on injured reserve.

"I'm not even thinking about timetables as a player," McDaniel said. "It's about Tua as a person. We're just worried about him getting healthy and getting all of the testing done. We'll cross the bridge on timetables."

Hopefully, the Dolphins take a very cautious approach to this situation. They cannot risk Tagovailoa's health anymore than they already have.