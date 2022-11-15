John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly.
Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
“[I have] a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield,” Harbaugh said Monday, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “We’ve had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns — some great games. We know what he’s capable of doing, we understand his strengths as a quarterback, and we’re going to have to do everything we can do to stop those things.”
In eight games against Baltimore when he was with Cleveland, Mayfield went 3-5 with 2,221 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
This year, Mayfield has completed only 56.6% of his passes in six games with Carolina, throwing for 1,117 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He's back in the starting lineup after P.J. Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's win over Atlanta.