John Harbaugh’s Response To Vic Fangio Is Going Viral

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio are not fans of each other at the moment.

Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens pride themselves on running the football. So when Baltimore went back on offense late in the fourth quarter, the veteran head coach opted to run the ball – instead of kneeing it – to reach 100 yards rushing on the day.

In doing so, Baltimore extended its streak of at least 100-yards rushing to 43 games, tying an NFL record in the process. Fangio didn’t like the move in the slightest. In fact, he called the move “bulls—t.”

“Yeah I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “37 years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it. . . . I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Harbaugh responded to Fangio’s comments on Monday afteroon.

He blasted the Broncos head coach for trying to score a touchdown on fourth and goal with 10 seconds left in the game, despite trailing by 16 at the time.

Harbaugh said he wasn’t aware of a 16-point play so he questioned what Broncos throwing ball into end zone with 10 seconds left had to do with winning. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 4, 2021

This is all pretty petty. John Harbaugh wanted to tie an NFL record and Vic Fangio wanted to try and put points on the board. We don’t blame either.