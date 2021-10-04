The Spun

John Harbaugh’s Response To Vic Fangio Is Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio are not fans of each other at the moment.

Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens pride themselves on running the football. So when Baltimore went back on offense late in the fourth quarter, the veteran head coach opted to run the ball – instead of kneeing it – to reach 100 yards rushing on the day.

In doing so, Baltimore extended its streak of at least 100-yards rushing to 43 games, tying an NFL record in the process. Fangio didn’t like the move in the slightest. In fact, he called the move “bulls—t.”

“Yeah I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “37 years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it. . . . I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Harbaugh responded to Fangio’s comments on Monday afteroon.

He blasted the Broncos head coach for trying to score a touchdown on fourth and goal with 10 seconds left in the game, despite trailing by 16 at the time.

This is all pretty petty. John Harbaugh wanted to tie an NFL record and Vic Fangio wanted to try and put points on the board. We don’t blame either.

Fangio took a couple of unnecessary shots at Harbaugh, though. There was no need to accuse the Ravens head coach of putting “player safety” second behind team accomplishments.

Unfortunately for fans of NFL drama, the Ravens and Broncos won’t meet again this season. That is, of course, unless the two meet in the playoffs.

