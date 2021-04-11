John Harbaugh’s Story About Lamar Jackson Incident Going Viral

Among the most memorable games of the 2020 NFL regular season was the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. That game is famous for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson overcoming an in-game injury to lead his team to a comeback win over their division rivals.

But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently told a pretty funny story about what happened before Jackson returned. Appearing on Blitz 21, Harbaugh recalled how bleak things were looking after backup QB Trace McSorley got hurt.

The Ravens were at 4th-and-5 inside the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter. With McSorley hurt, Harbaugh realized that wide receiver Willie Snead was his third option at quarterback.

Harbaugh said that he saw Snead taking a snap from the center, who confidently said he was ready. But Harbaugh wasn’t exactly convinced.

“Willie’s like, right there. And I look over at Willie and he is looking right at me, taking a snap from the center, and he looks at me and goes, ‘Coach, this is my time to shine!’ Did it make me feel better? No.”

Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker then chimed in, and asserted he could make a 68-yard field goal on fourth down.

“I go, ‘Can you make it?’ Because I’m thinking it might be a good idea. And he looks at me and says, ‘I think I’ve got a better chance than Willie.'”

Now that’s a knee slapper right there.

This story from John Harbaugh about the Cleveland game where Lamar Jackson cramped up is hilarious 😂😂 @HudlFootball #Blitz21 pic.twitter.com/3UrFzU3Qo5 — James Light (@JamesALight) April 10, 2021

Fortunately for John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson returned right before he needed to choose between Snead and Tucker.

Jackson converted the 4th-and-5 and led the Ravens to a crucial win over the Browns in primetime.

The Ravens would go on to finish second in the AFC North and reach the playoffs.