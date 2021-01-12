Josh Allen Sums Up His Thoughts On Lamar Jackson

Bills vs. Ravens. Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson. The winner advances to the AFC Championship – it doesn’t get much better than that.

Saturday’s AFC divisional round showdown pairs two of the most exciting teams and quarterbacks against each other. Both Allen and Jackson also share something in common: they were both selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Bills picked Allen with the No. 7 pick while Jackson went to the Ravens at No. 32. Now, the two former first-round picks will square off in the playoffs this weekend.

Allen has the upmost respect for Jackson. He admitted as much on Tuesday just days before Saturday’s playoff showdown.

“I tell this to everybody I talk to about him — he is one of the greatest dudes you can be around. He really is,” Allen said on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “And for him to kind of have the adversity of coming out the first year and people doubted him, and then go out and explode on the scene last year and just be this dynamic quarterback. You see the impact that he makes in his communities on Instagram and stuff like that. He’s just one of those special guys. Obviously, they’ve been having success, he’s had a lot of success early in his career.”

Josh Allen joined Lamar Jackson this season as two of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch.

As long as both play up to their potential, Saturday’s Bills-Ravens playoff game should be one of the best this postseason.

Buffalo hosts Baltimore this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.