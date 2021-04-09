The Pittsburgh Steelers won the JuJu Smith-Schuster sweepstakes earlier this off-season. Two other teams were also in the mix: the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a bit of surprise when Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. He even accepted a low-ball offer to stay with the organization, which just goes to show how much he loves the city of Pittsburgh, the organization and its fans.

Smith-Schuster did consider other teams, though. One of them was the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s easy to understand why. He’d become an immediate starter for one of the best offenses in the NFL. But in the end, the Steelers did enough to re-sign the star wideout, beating out Kansas City.

Another team Smith-Schuster thought about was the Baltimore Ravens. But the team’s run-heavy offense, led by dual-threat Lamar Jackson, was a big reason why Smith-Schuster decided against it, he revealed on the Michael Irvin podcast this week.

“Lamar [Jackson]’s a really, a heavy run offense with the backs that he has. I just, just point being facts,” he said. “His No. 1 target was [Mark] Andrews, who’s a tight end. … Lamar reached out, the head coach called, Marlon Humphrey’s hitting me up. It starts getting serious when the players start texting you, ‘Yo, what’s up, bro? Come win.’ All respect to them, and it was cool.” JuJu Smith-Schuster said Ravens heavily recruited him. "Lamar reached out, the head coach called, Marlon Humphrey's hitting me up," he said. "It starts getting serious when the players start texting you, 'Yo, what's up, bro? Come win.' All respect to them, and it was cool." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 9, 2021

This would’ve been quite the steal by the Baltimore Ravens, but they couldn’t get the job done.

Smith-Schuster is heading back to Pittsburgh alongside veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers are hoping they can run it back one more time and go on a run to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. With Smith-Schuster back in the mix, that quest becomes a bit easier.