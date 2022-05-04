Justin Tucker Addresses Contract Rumors: NFL World Reacts
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made it clear on Twitter today. He is not holding out.
Early this morning, Cleveland radio host Anthony Lima caused a stir when he mentioned the possibility that Tucker, who is signed through the 2023 season, is eyeing a holdout.
"The Justin Tucker holdout stuff is really interesting," Lima tweeted. "He's the one kicker who would have leverage so I guess it makes sense."
Tucker responded to Lima indirectly, tweeting that he's "not holding out." Not surprisingly, Ravens fans are quite thrilled to hear him say this.
A five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Tucker is one of the best kickers in the history of the NFL. After 10 seasons, he's showing no signs of slowing down.
In 2021, Tucker hit on 35-of-37 field goals, including a sensational game-winning, record-setting 66-yard boot to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He also converted all 32 of his extra point attempts to earn first-team All-Pro honors.
Overall, Tucker has made 91.1% of his field goal tries and 99.0% of his extra point attempts in his career. There might not be a more consistent player in the NFL, at any position.