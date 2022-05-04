Justin Tucker Addresses Contract Rumors: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made it clear on Twitter today. He is not holding out.

Early this morning, Cleveland radio host Anthony Lima caused a stir when he mentioned the possibility that Tucker, who is signed through the 2023 season, is eyeing a holdout.

"The Justin Tucker holdout stuff is really interesting," Lima tweeted. "He's the one kicker who would have leverage so I guess it makes sense."

Tucker responded to Lima indirectly, tweeting that he's "not holding out." Not surprisingly, Ravens fans are quite thrilled to hear him say this.

A five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Tucker is one of the best kickers in the history of the NFL. After 10 seasons, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

In 2021, Tucker hit on 35-of-37 field goals, including a sensational game-winning, record-setting 66-yard boot to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He also converted all 32 of his extra point attempts to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

Overall, Tucker has made 91.1% of his field goal tries and 99.0% of his extra point attempts in his career. There might not be a more consistent player in the NFL, at any position.