Obviously the Pro Bowl isn’t nearly as competitive as the Super Bowl, yet it’s refreshing to see superstars around the league loosen up as they prepare for an exhibition game. Since the Pro Bowl will take place this weekend, the NFC and AFC have officially begun practicing in Orlando.

Practices leading up to the Pro Bowl aren’t strenuous by any means. On the other hand, they might be the most exciting practice sessions that fans will witness all year.

During practice on Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker put on a show for those in attendance.

Tucker casually connected on a 70-yard field goal attempt during practice. He somehow made it look relatively easy.

Even the players on the practice field with Tucker weren’t that surprised that his attempt was good.

Here’s the video of Tucker nailing the long field goal attempt:

Justin Tucker casually nailing 70 yarders 😮 @jtuck9 pic.twitter.com/gZPPXKVj8b — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 22, 2020

Most people consider Tucker the best kicker in the NFL. This is his third trip to the Pro Bowl and he’s been named to the All-Pro team four times over the course of his career.

It’d be awesome if the AFC coaching staff allows Tucker to attempt a 70-yard field goal during the Pro Bowl on Sunday.