NFL Fans Are Freaking Out About Justin Tucker’s Miserable Start Tonight

We’re starting to get worried about Justin Tucker. The veteran kicker missed two field goal tries in the first half of Saturday’s Ravens-Bills playoff game.

Points have been tough to come by so far this evening. Both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are struggling against their respective opposing defenses. Jackson’s had a bit more success, but the scoreboard doesn’t show it.

The Ravens got into Bills’ territory and field goal range twice within the first 20 minutes of game time. The offense had to settle for field goal tries both times, putting the ever-reliable Tucker on the field. Disaster ensued. Both of Tucker’s first-half attempts missed and hit the upright.

A little reminder: Tucker has missed just one playoff field goal throughout his entire career, coming into this postseason. After missing a big field goal last week, he’s missed two tonight.

Take a look at his first miss below, which includes one of the worst announcer jinxes of all-time.

Al Michaels: "So here's (Justin) Tucker, who almost never misses." And that's a doink. pic.twitter.com/wB7E6Jgeez — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2021

Here’s a look at Tucker’s second missed field goal of the night.

Justin Tucker has hit the upright on consecutive field goal attempts 👀pic.twitter.com/esxOkw6ykl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 17, 2021

We’re starting to get worried about Justin Tucker, as are all NFL fans.

It’s safe to say his misses are causing a bit of a stir within the NFL world.

I know it's gusty windy, but the great Justin Tucker has missed his first TWO field goals??? This is feeling like a bad night for the Ravens. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2021

Ravens fans trying to figure out how Justin Tucker has already missed two field goals: pic.twitter.com/uaNBwsQTWu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 17, 2021

Justin Tucker’s face after every miss is just pure shock and disgust. Like he simply can not believe it. He never expects to miss. Ever. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 17, 2021

Unfortunately, Skip Bayless may be right. Justin Tucker’s misses could be a bad omen for the Ravens this evening.

Both the Bills and Ravens are turning in stellar defensive performances thus far, meaning points will be at a minimum unless one of the offenses cracks the code. Tucker’s field goal misses could prove costly by the game’s end.

Tucker is putting in the worst performance of his career. All that could make it worse would be another miss. He’ll try and avoid such in the next few hours.

The Bills lead the Ravens 3-0 late in the first half. Tune into NBC to catch the rest of the playoff action.

