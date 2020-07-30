Kansas City Radio Host Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

A Kansas City sports radio host had a blunt reaction to Lamar Jackson’s No. 1 overall ranking in the NFL 100 on Wednesday evening.

Jackson came in at No. 1 in the list voted on by NFL players. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was the 2019 league MVP, but it was still surprising to see him ranked above Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes didn’t even come in at No. 2, either. He was ranked No. 4, behind Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, respectively.

It’s safe to say that Chiefs fans are not thrilled with the ranking. One Kansas City radio host had a blunt reaction to the ranking.

“#1 has never beaten #4,” Jay Binkley simply tweeted.

Perhaps the No. 4 ranking is a good omen for Mahomes, anyway. The Chiefs quarterback was that high in 2019 and he ended up winning a Super Bowl.

“Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP,” the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Twitter account wrote.

Jackson, meanwhile, has yet to have any postseason success. He’s lost in the Wild Card Round and the Divisional Round, yet to win a playoff game. The Ravens need to make a deep run with him behind center this season.

As for Mahomes, he’ll attempt to win another Super Bowl. Perhaps back-to-back championships will vault him up to No. 1 next year.