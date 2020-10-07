The league’s reigning MVP Lamar Jackson was not present at Baltimore Ravens practice today. It is unclear what led to the absence.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson spoke to the media earlier in the day. However, when practice rolled around, he was nowhere to be found. Six other Ravens were also absent.

Second-string tight end Nick Boyle and offensive guard Tyre Phillips were both out as well, Hensley reports. On the defensive side, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith were absent. The reporter said that as far as Campbell is concerned, it was likely a scheduled off day.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not mention any issues with Jackson when addressing the team’s injuries. An injury report will be released later this afternoon. Hopefully we find out more then.

Lamar Jackson was pulled late in Sunday’s 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team, though most figured it was just because the game was in hand. Robert Griffin III played the game’s final two series, kneeling out the clock in the Ravens’ final possession.

Jackson had one of his best games of the season, completing 14-of-21 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and adding a team-high 53 rushing yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run.

Overall, the Baltimore Ravens offense has struggled to replicate its incredible numbers from last year, and Jackson hasn’t looked as in rhythm as a passer as he was last year. Sunday’s game was a nice bounceback overall though, after he had one of his worst NFL performances in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopefully his absence is not a sign of anything serious. We’ll have more as it comes out.