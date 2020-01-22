Lamar Jackson Addresses What He Needs To Improve On

The Baltimore Ravens started the 2019 NFL season with a 2-2 record. As the Ravens sat at .500, no one expected the team to take a stranglehold on the AFC North and the AFC as a whole.

Baltimore ended the regular season on a 12-game win streak en route to locking up the No. 1 seed in the conference.

However, as the Ravens rested starters in Week 17 and received an extra week’s break before their first playoff game, the team got rusty. When it came time to take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round, the Ravens failed to find the offensive success that led to their dominant 2019 season.

After losing 28-12, the Ravens were sent packing despite entering the game as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN spoke with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the Pro Bowl. When asked what he needs to improve upon as a passer, Jackson made it clear he’s focused on “everything.”

“Everything. I’m not the best, I’m not the greatest. I’m going into my third year, and I’m trying to get somewhere. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything.”

Jackson led the league in passing touchdowns during the 2019 season – despite not playing the final game. He threw 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

The likely MVP also set the NFL’s rushing record for a quarterback while adding seven touchdowns on the ground.