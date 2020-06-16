Lamar Jackson Was Asked If He’s Afraid Of The Madden Curse

Following a record-setting 2019 season which saw him take home the NFL MVP Award, Lamar Jackson landed on the cover of this year’s edition of Madden.

The Madden 21 cover photos were released earlier today. Jackson takes over the mantle from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, last year’s cover athlete.

Of course, over the years, the “Madden Curse” has been a popular topic of discussion. There have been numerous examples of players suffering through subpar seasons or getting injured after appearing on the cover.

However, Jackson isn’t worried about that. He’s also not worried about the so-called “Drake Curse” that occurs when the renowned rapper embraces an athlete or team.

“Two negatives make a positive,” Jackson told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks about the prospect of being under both “curses.”

In reality, Jackson just needs to point to last season to refute any arguments that he’ll be cursed in 2020. Following an MVP season in 2018, Mahomes graced the Madden cover and had another stellar campaign, winning the Super Bowl in the process.

Additionally, Tom Brady and Richard Sherman participated in Super Bowls recently in the same season they were Madden cover athletes. They lost those games, but still, it’s tough to say you were “cursed” when you get that far.