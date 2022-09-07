Lamar Jackson Announces Decision On Contract Discussions

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Time is running out for the Baltimore Ravens to get a long-term deal done with Lamar Jackson before the start of the season.

Jackson has publicly said he will table all contract talks once the regular season starts. The Ravens open up on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

Today, Jackson told reporters that his hard deadline for negotiations is Friday.

Jackson also said he and the Ravens are still discussing a contract, so there's a chance a deal gets done in the next two days.

The former league MVP did not say how much progress has or hasn't been made on an extension at this time, though a recent report expressed "pessimism" surrounding the talks.

Should Jackson play out the 2022 season on his fifth-year option, he'll make a shade over $23 million.