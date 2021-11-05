Lamar Jackson Appears To Have Message For Fans About Odell Beckham Jr

With Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. now a former member of the Cleveland Browns, fans of just about every team want to sign him. But Lamar Jackson has a message for eager Baltimore Ravens fans.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Jackson seemingly had a message about the recent OBJ release. He addressed the Ravens fanbase, telling them “I can’t do nothing” – but not calling out Beckham by name.

“I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee,” Jackson wrote, adding a pair of laughing emojis. “I can’t do nothing.”

But just because Jackson said that doesn’t mean Ravens fans believe him. Of the hundreds of replies he’s gotten on that tweet, many are begging Jackson to make some kind of appeal to the team for them to sign Beckham.

I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 5, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a game against the Steelers where he had one reception for six yards. He is averaging a career-low in nearly all categories through six games this season.

With the litany of injuries the Ravens have had all season, it certainly couldn’t hurt to have Beckham as some extra depth.

The bigger issue would be coming to terms on a contract. The Ravens rank among the bottom of the league in cap space.

Baltimore currently owns a narrow lead in the AFC North with their 5-2 record. They play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.