Lamar Jackson Can Make NFL QB History On Sunday

During the 2018 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to trade back into the first round to select quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That move paid off in Jackson’s rookie season when he led the team to a 6-1 record in its last seven games to make the playoffs. A swift playoff exit followed, but Jackson officially took over as the starting quarterback.

In 2019, the former Louisville star put together one of the best seasons from a quarterback in NFL history. He led the league in touchdown passes and set the NFL’s rushing record for a quarterback.

Jackson ran for 1,206 yards last season, surpassing a mark set by Michael Vick. With one game remaining in the 2020 season, the Ravens quarterback can make NFL history once again.

Pro Football Talk noted that Jackson can become the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

From PFT:

If Jackson gains 92 rushing yards against the Bengals, it will be his second career 1,000-yard rushing season.

Michael Vick is the only other quarterback to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a given season. He racked up 902 yards on the ground during thee 2004 season, his second-best effort.

Jackson missed one game earlier this season after testing positive for COVID-19. If not for that, he might already be at 1,000 rushing yards.

With one game left in the regular season can Lamar make NFL history?