Lamar Jackson Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Huge Contract Extension

Now that both Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes have gotten their big contract extensions, Lamar Jackson is pretty clearly next in line for a big payday.

But unlike some players, Jackson doesn’t appear focused at all on getting his money after the 2020 season. And if he is, he’s doing a great job of hiding it.

Speaking to the media this week, Jackson congratulated Watson on getting his four-year, $160 million contract. “Well-deserved. Great player, great guy,” Jackson said.

As for his own contract status, he’s making it clear that his focus is on winning, not getting paid. “I’m focused on winning games,” Jackson said. “I don’t really care about that right now.”

Lamar Jackson has done a pretty good job of winning so far in his young career. He’s 19-3 in the regular season and is coming off an MVP season during which he broke the NFL single-season rushing record for a QB.

The Ravens QB still needs to find a way to get over the hump in the playoffs. But with the way Baltimore has been building the team, he should get plenty of opportunities.

Jackson’s third year in the league will be an interesting one to say the least. After going 14-2 last year, expectations will be sky-high. Colin Cowherd already has them going 16-0 in the regular season.

If Jackson can meet those expectations, and bring the Ravens back to the Super Bowl, Baltimore may give him a deal on par with what Patrick Mahomes got.

How much money will Lamar Jackson get on his next contract?