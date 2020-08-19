Lamar Jackson Comments On Ravens Potentially Signing Dez Bryant

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season in large part because of Lamar Jackson. Although the offense is already loaded with talent, the front office could add yet another weapon in the form of Dez Bryant.

Bryant hasn’t played a single snap since the 2017 season. After his time with the Dallas Cowboys came to an end, he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick suffered a torn Achilles during his first practice with the team.

It’s been a while since the NFL has seen Bryant “throw up the X,” but it’s possible we’ll see that at some point this fall. Baltimore is set to work out the veteran wideout this week, and he could receive a contract if he looks in great shape.

There’s no indication that Baltimore will pull the trigger on this move just yet. That being said, Jackson sounds open to the idea of adding Bryant to the roster. When asked about the former Cowboy, he had nothing but good things to say.

Here’s what Jackson had to say about Bryant, via the team’s official website:

“We’ve got a lot of great receivers on the team right now,” Jackson said. “It’s up to the front office. I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He’s looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we’ll have to see when he gets here.”

Bryant had 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns during his time in Dallas.

The Ravens have a solid receiving corps that consists of Miles Boykin, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Devin Duvernay and Willie Snead. It wouldn’t hurt to add a red-zone threat like Bryant.

With the regular season less than a month away, the clock is ticking for Bryant to make a 53-man roster.