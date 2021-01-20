John Harbaugh Addresses Contract Extension For Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson didn’t quite reach his MVP heights from 2019 this season, but he did land his first playoff win, and his play clearly improved over the course of the season. There are still outstanding questions about his ceiling as an NFL quarterback, but it certainly doesn’t sound like the Baltimore Ravens are wavering on him.

After beating the Tennessee Titans, a team that had the Ravens’ number over the last few years, Baltimore fell to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson only managed to throw for 162 yards and a backbreaking interception, and was bottled up in the run game.

He finished this season with 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interception. He added 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, his second straight 1,000 yard rushing season.

The Ravens still have a fifth-year option for Jackson for the 2021 season. Head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t shy about discussing a long term deal for the young quarterback, saying that he’s “totally certain” that the two sides will get one done.

In his season-ending news conference, #Ravens coach John Harbaugh, asked about a possible long-term extension for QB Lamar Jackson, said, he’s "totally certain” one will ultimately happen. Strong support for his star. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

Spotrac put Lamar Jackson’s market value right up there with the top quarterbacks in the league, estimating a potential four-year deal worth $158,629,808, which would slot him in just about Deshaun Watson for the second-highest paid player in the league, per average annual salary.

It should be noted that Jackson is still remarkably young. He just turned 24 earlier this month. He is likely still a few years off of his prime, and there is plenty of time for him to develop as a passer, considering there are NFL rookies that are about the same age as he is now.

We’ll see if the team goes with the option, or if both sides settle on a big deal in the coming months.