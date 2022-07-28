Lamar Jackson Could Pull Surprising Contract Move This Year

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is eligible for a new contract, but that doesn't mean the two sides will strike a deal before Week 1.

While on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday morning, Jeff Darlington provided the latest on Jackson's contract negotiations with the Ravens.

"I had some conversations with people in Baltimore just yesterday. The way it was explained to me is that something should give here soon," Darlington said. "The Ravens have put forward their best and final offer. Now, it's going to up to Lamar to ultimately decide do I want to take that contract or play this season without a new contract in place."

Darlington then revealed that it's "very possible" Jackson plays this upcoming season without the security of a long-term deal.

"It is very, very possible that Lamar Jackson could play this season without a new contract," he added.

The quarterback market has been on the rise for the past two seasons, and Kyler Murray's five-year extension should only strengthen Jackson's argument that he's worth well over $40 million per year.

Over the past four seasons, Jackson has 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards, and 105 total touchdowns. He's the definition of a game-changer.

It'll be fascinating to see which side is willing to compromise over the next few weeks.