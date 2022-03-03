Lamar Jackson Could Pull Surprising Move With His Contract

One of the biggest storylines to follow this offseason is Lamar Jackson’s contract situation. The star quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens is currently set to play on the final year of his rookie contract.

During this Thursday’s edition of NFL Live, Ian Rapoport had an update on Jackson’s future with the Ravens. He mentioned that Jackson could choose to play the long game when it comes to his next contract.

“It doesn’t seem like Lamar Jackson, from my information, is in any rush at all,” Rapoport said. “We have seen players, and this is just my read on the situation, like Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott use the franchise tag and the shoulder shrug of ‘maybe I’m not ready to do a deal yet’ as a weapon to maximize their contract leverage.”

Rapoport said there’s no indication that Jackson will choose this route. That being said, it’s a possibility that shouldn’t be dismissed.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta discussed the team’s contract negotiations with Jackson on Wednesday afternoon. He said that he’ll work at Jackson’s urgency.

“I think we’ve discussed this at length and I’ve said this before, we will work at Lamar’s urgency,” DeCosta said. “He and I have had ongoing discussions. We’ve talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find him, I know how to find him.”

Jackson is already considered one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the game, and his next contract should exceed $40 million per season.