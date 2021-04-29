Video: Lamar Jackson Interaction With Fan Is Going Viral

For the past three seasons, Lamar Jackson has put the NFL on notice with his play on the field. But, that doesn’t mean everyone recognizes the 2019 MVP.

While out on a walk on Wednesday afternoon, Jackson started a conversation with a football fan. However, the stranger clearly didn’t recognize the 24-year-old quarterback. That prompted Jackson to make a little wager.

The Baltimore Ravens star offered the man $100 if he could correctly identify him. Despite a few clues and a few guesses in the right direction, he wasn’t able to come up with the answer.

Still, Jackson gave him the money after. The man was stunned once he realized he was talking to the former MVP.

The highlight of the video came when the man said that Jackson was “probably a wide receiver.” The line turned heads considering the quarterback’s history with getting misevaluated and asked to switch positions prior to his arrival in the NFL.

Take a look at the full video of the interaction, courtesy of Jamison Hensley:

Lamar Jackson offered a man $100 if he could tell him his name. The man guessed Jackson played football. The position? “You’re probably a wide receiver,” he said. Jackson still gave him the money. pic.twitter.com/nXzBo452SJ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 28, 2021

It’s been a fairly quiet offseason for Jackson after he picked up his first playoff win during the 2020 season. In his third year in the league, the 2019 MVP threw for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, while leading the Ravens to an 11-5 record. He added 1,005 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Through three seasons in the NFL, Jackson boasts an impressive 30-7 record as a starter for the Ravens.

This offseason, the focus in Baltimore has been to get its franchise quarterback some help at wide receiver. The Ravens added veteran deep-threat Sammy Watkins in free agency and will likely try to pick up another top pass-catcher in this year’s draft.

With some impressive success under his belt, the next stop for Jackson will be to compete for a Super Bowl. If the Ravens continue to stay aggressive this offseason and the young quarterback takes another leap forward, it’s possible that Baltimore will be in the mix in 2021.